DOVER, Del. — An Arkansas-based poultry company is firing back against lawyers who have filed a purported class-action lawsuit stemming from wastewater violations at a southern Delaware processing plant.

A spokesman for Mountaire Farms says the company has not seen the complaint filed Wednesday. But Mountaire is taking aim at what it calls a media blitz by plaintiffs’ attorneys, who held a press conference announcing the filing.

Mountaire called the press conference a publicity stunt by a group of opportunistic lawyers.

The company says lawyers are hoping to cash in on a problem that has already been solved through a consent decree with Delaware environmental officials.

Mountaire also says elevated levels of nitrates in groundwater is a common condition in Sussex County that predates the arrival of the processing facility in 2000.

