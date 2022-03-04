The vote comes just three months after plant employees who were members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 voted overwhelmingly to decertify that union.
After that December vote, a Teamsters union employee gathered signatures and submitted a petition to the NLRB in early February asking to decertify the Teamsters union, the company said.
The March 17 vote will be held in person at the plant and overseen by the NLRB.
“These employees have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to remove the union, and we’re happy they finally are getting that chance to have their voices heard,” Mountaire Farms President Phillip Plylar said in a prepared statement.
The company said the Selbyville facility is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms that has a union.
Mountaire Corp. and its affiliates, Mountaire Farms and Mountaire Farms of Delaware, operate facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.