HONOLULU — Hawaii officials say a power outage at Honolulu’s international airport has caused travel delays.

Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara says the power went out in Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International around 9:15 a.m. The outage was confined to Terminal 1 and the flight control tower at the airport never lost power.

Security checkpoints at the terminal were not operational and there was no electricity at the gates, causing a backup for departing passengers.

About an hour after the outage, officials announced that power had been restored.

Sakahara said there was no threat of a security breach as areas with electronically locked doors were also being monitored by airport security.

Terminal 1 primarily services Hawaiian Airlines but travelers can access all airlines through any terminal at the airport.

