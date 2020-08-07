Crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the city after the tropical storm battered the East Coast earlier this week. More than 60,000 customers in the boroughs of Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx were still without power Friday and Con Edison says many of them won’t have electricity until Sunday night.
Live video showed few lights across Manhattan during the early morning outage, WABC-TV reported.
