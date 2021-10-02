Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.
The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million before taxes.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.