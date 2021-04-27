In early May, a team tested 244 employees at Stine Seed in Adel. Stine Seed spokesman David Thompson said the company had asked the governor’s office for guidance after some of its employees tested positive and was referred to the public health department. He said the company made a request to test all its workers in Dallas County, and more than 10 percent were positive. The testing results helped the company enact a mitigation plan that kept cases low, he said.