Other studies have had similar findings. An August 2020 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that 41 percent of Black businesses had folded amid the pandemic — the highest share among all racial and ethnic groups. This year, a survey by a coalition of Federal Reserve Banks found that Black business owners were the most likely to draw from their personal funds to help keep their businesses afloat. They also were five times more likely to not receive any of the PPP funding they had requested, compared with White-owned businesses. While 79 percent of White-owned firms received all of the PPP funding they sought, only 43 percent of Black-owned firms did, the report found.