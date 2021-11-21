She was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center at 9:06 p.m., and the child at 9:15 p.m., according to police, who released no other details.
“The person who did this couldn’t be more cowardly,” Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter told 6ABC at the scene overnight.
Asked what the city can do about the continuing gun violence, Coulter said: “We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. . . . It looks like someone was targeting her.”
An investigation continued Sunday, with Mayor Jim Kenney announcing that the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
“This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking,” Kenney tweeted.
He urged anyone with information to contact police.
— Philadelphia Inquirer
NORTH CAROLINA
Joe Exotic transferred for cancer treatment
The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, a prominent figure in a Netflix documentary series, has been transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis, according to his attorney.
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was transferred from a federal medical center in Fort Worth to a federal medical center in Butner, N.C., late Tuesday or early Wednesday, defense attorney John Phillips said in a statement that was tweeted Saturday.
Phillips said the transfer originally was scheduled to be later this month. He said Maldonado-Passage told him that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was getting treatment and tests “for a host of issues.”
In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Maldonado-Passage should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.
He was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two men to kill Florida animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Department store hit by dozens of thieves
About 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, ransacked a high-end department store in the San Francisco Bay area, assaulting employees and stealing merchandise before fleeing in cars waiting outside, police and witnesses said.
Three people were arrested, while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night shocked shoppers at the Nordstrom at the Broadway Plaza outdoor mall in Walnut Creek, police said in a statement Sunday.
Two employees were assaulted, and one was hit with pepper spray during what police called “clearly a planned event.”
Cellphone video showed masked people streaming out of the store, carrying bags and boxes, jumping into the cars and fleeing the scene.
Police said a firearm was recovered from one of the three people arrested.
Nordstrom employees began calling 911 about 9 p.m. as thieves entered the store and began stealing merchandise, police said.
— Associated Press