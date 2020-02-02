Police said Sunday that they hadn’t arrested anyone yet, and it wasn’t clear if the bus was the intended target of the attack.

AD

At a Saturday evening vigil, family described Sandifer as a loving, giving mother to her children, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

AD

“She did everything, like a mother should,” said her cousin, Kisha Ducksworth. “She went out of her way for her kids.”

Mourners released purple balloons to remember Sandifer, whose husband Lorenzo Sandifer brought red Valentine’s Day-themed balloons.

Relatives said Sandifer’s extended family had been largely spared from Milwaukee’s gun violence until this shooting.

“We’re used to cancer and all that, but we’re not used to gunshots,” said cousin Keandra Lasher.

Family members pleaded for those responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in to police.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver four-door sedan.