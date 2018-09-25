FARGO, N.D. — A woman convicted of killing a pregnant North Dakota woman by cutting her baby from her womb is testifying in the trial of her former boyfriend.

William Hoehn (hayn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Brooke Crews, who pleaded guilty earlier and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, took the stand on Tuesday, the sixth day of the trial.

Hoehn has admitted that he helped Crews cover up the crime, but has said he didn’t know of her plan to kill Greywind. Hoehn has pleaded guilty to other charges in the case.

Greywind’s death prompted a North Dakota senator to introduce Savanna’s Act, which aims to improve tribal access to federal crime databases, among other things.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.