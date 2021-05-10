“It had to do with the closing of the mines,” Fashbaugh told The Daily Globe. “When my wife and I first joined the church in 1992, there was already deep concern about declining membership. ... Then when I got into the pulpit in 2005, we were looking at a dire situation.”
The first service was in 1906 while the last inside the church was in 2018. Services were suspended for a time because of Fashbaugh’s health and then the pandemic struck.
He said he lately has been visiting nursing homes in the area.
“We sing old hymns. I present a sermonette, and the residents seem to like it,” Fashbaugh said.
Faith Lighthouse, an evangelical church, will take over on June 1.