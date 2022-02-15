The school said its director was away at the time and took immediate action when a parent brought it to her attention.
The message said the teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was first reprimanded and then fired.
A voicemail was left at the school on Tuesday.
“This is unacceptable and don’t really understand the concept of this project,” Nadirah Pierce, the mother of a child at the school told NBC10 Boston. “The apology received was empty and then to go onto Facebook and see that apology was disheartening.”
Management said that because the news of the incident had circulated on social media, and because possible protests at the school could put “children at risk,” it was closing for the time being.
If the school does reopen it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.