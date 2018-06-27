ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A preschool teacher is being credited with pushing a child to safety before a heavy metal and wooden awning came crashing down on them at a Vermont playground.

The Caledonian Record reports the structure at the ABC & LOL Child Care Center and Preschool in St. Johnsbury collapsed around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rescue workers say the teacher was underneath the awning with a child, and she pushed the 8-year-old boy to safety and became trapped underneath.

Firefighters helped free the woman. She was taken to a hospital with a minor head injury. The child suffered a minor injury falling away from the structure.

The owner of the business says the awning has been removed and they’re investigating the cause of the collapse.

