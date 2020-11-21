By Associated PressNovember 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM ESTATLANTA — President Donald Trump requests recount of votes in Georgia presidential race after results show Joe Biden winning state.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy