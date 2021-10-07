“He’s finding people in Florida he can coerce into doing these ridiculous ordinances that aren’t supported by the public,” said Stephanie Fraim, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. “And that’s how you get something like what happened in Manatee County. Commissioner Whitmore shared her story, and that was incredibly brave. … I don’t know how it must have felt for her to bare her soul and then have them look her in the eye and vote to have that right taken away from her.”