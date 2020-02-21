A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender.
Authorities arrested McWilliams in December at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville, where he was a parochial vicar at the church’s school. The church then placed him on administrative leave.
McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts. He has not made any statements since his arrest.
Bishop Nelson Perez said in a statement after the arrest that “all of us feel tremendous emotions of shock, disappointment and confusion.”
