At the time of his appointment, Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in Rapid City, S.D. The Diocese of Rapid City said that it received the allegation last month and that it dates to the 1980s. It said there have been no additional allegations of abuse involving Mulloy.

It is highly unusual for a priest who has been selected to be a bishop to resign before that can happen. But the development underlines the pontiff’s oft-stated resolve to crack down on predator priests and insist that any allegation of sexual abuse be promptly investigated.

The Rapid City Diocese said that Bishop Peter Muhich informed law enforcement of the development and that Mulloy was “directed to refrain from engaging in ministry.”

Police in Rapid City said they have no report of allegations against Mulloy. It is unclear where the 1980s allegation happened and which law enforcement agency received the report.

Monsignor James Bissonette will continue to serve as administrator for the Diocese of Duluth until a new bishop is appointed. In a statement Monday, Bissonette said the diocese grieves with all who have suffered sexual abuse.

According to the Star Tribune, Mulloy was ordained in 1979 and served in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City dioceses before joining the Rapid City Diocese in 1986.

— Associated Press

NEBRASKA

Officer dies two weeks after he was shot

A Nebraska police officer who was shot two weeks ago while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge died Monday, authorities said.

Luis “Mario” Herrera, who had been with the Lincoln Police Department for 23 years, was shot while serving a warrant Aug. 26, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

“Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family’s profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 11, saying Herrera’s “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Omaha police, along with other police agencies in Nebraska, plan to escort Herrera’s remains back to Lincoln, as is customary for officers killed in the line of duty.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Four in Okla. family killed in plane crash

Four members of a family from Oklahoma were killed when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine in rural northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the plane crashed Friday evening and was found the following morning.

Authorities started searching for the Cirrus SR-22 after being notified that the Fort Smith airport tower had lost contact with a small plane while trying to help the pilot land at Drake Field near Fayetteville, he said.

No survivors were found in the plane’s wreckage, and the aircraft was destroyed, Brown said.

Brown identified those killed as Kevin Herron, his wife, Holley Herron, their son Gavin Herron and Kevin’s father, Paul Herron. They were from Checotah, Okla., about 95 miles west of the crash site.