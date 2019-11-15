Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer.
Giuffre has produced a photo showing her posing with the prince in London.
The BBC on Friday released excerpts from its interview with Andrew.
Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein after the financier was convicted in 2008 of sex crimes involving teenage girls.
