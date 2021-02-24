The completed center has installed kitchen equipment using solar power. It’s ready for the school’s staff to cook for students and the community.
A culinary training program is expected to launch this year. The program will help equip chefs with the skills to cook and feed large numbers of people in an emergency.
Archewell and World Central Kitchen announced a joint philanthropic partnership in December. With Archewell’s financial support, both entities hope to feed people in disaster-stricken areas around the world.
Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to royal duties. The couple’s split from the royal family came after Harry gave up his honorary military duties.
