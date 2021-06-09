“It’s time to spread the news,” he said. “Something big is coming to Germany.”
Harry and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, last week in California. The couple had their first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019.
After Harry’s brief message, the video showed footage of a man running through the streets before entering a stadium in Düsseldorf before flashing the dates Sept. 9-16.
Harry is bringing the Invictus Games back after he had to cancel the event in 2020 and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Invictus Games will return in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16-22 in 2022, before it heads to Germany the following year.