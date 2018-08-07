MONTVILLE, Conn. — A Connecticut high school principal who is facing charges of failing to report a student “fight club” is retiring four months earlier than planned.

The Day reports acting Superintendent Laurie Pallin sent an email Monday saying Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss is retiring at the end of August.

Pallin says Theodoss decided students and staff should have consistent leadership through the 2018-19 school year.

The 64-year-old pleaded not guilty in May to failing to report suspected abuse in connection with the fight club.

Investigators say former substitute teacher Ryan Fish allowed “slapboxing” fights inside a math classroom during school hours. School officials fired Fish and disciplined students, but police say they did not alert authorities.

Theodoss’ attorney says his client committed no crime.

