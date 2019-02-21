ASHBURN, Va. — A school principal is apologizing for a lesson that used the Underground Railroad as the basis for gym class activities.

David Stewart is principal of Madison’s Trust Elementary in Ashburn. He wrote a letter to parents calling the lesson “culturally insensitive to our students and families.”

Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said the gym class began with a lesson about the Underground Railroad as part of Black History Month. Students in grades 3-5 were then split into groups and challenged to overcome a physical obstacle.

Byard said the school system received about 10 complaints from families.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.