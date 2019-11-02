Cheryl Weimar says in a lawsuit that she was nearly beaten to death by four guards in August at the prison in Ocala. Weimar was left with a broken neck and is now a paraplegic, according to the lawsuit.

Turner and another guard, Ryan Dionne, were identified by Weimar’s attorney in court documents.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The guards have been reassigned to jobs that don’t have contact with inmates.

