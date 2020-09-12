By that time, police already believed inmate Gerald Szubielski was ordering illegal drugs to be ferried into the prison by his mother, Deborah Szubielski. A state police detective wrote in an affidavit that the scheme involved Deborah Szubielski coming into the prison to visit and hiding the drugs in a lobby bathroom.
The affidavit said an inmate worker, Mark Foulk, retrieved containers of contraband while he was cleaning the bathroom and brought them into the prison’s general population.
Deborah Szubielski admitted to placing the drugs and was charged with promoting prison contraband. Last month, she was indicted along with Foulk, her son and Terrell Ingram, a correctional officer.
Ingram has been placed on leave without pay.
Both Foulk and Gerald Szubielski have pleaded not guilty. There are no attorneys listed in court documents for any of the defendants.
