RIPLEY, Tenn. — Prison officers say a Tennessee inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator before he escaped a prison was seen riding a tractor outside a lawn mowing shop at the facility about a half-hour before a search for him began.

Curtis Ray Watson appeared before a judge during a hearing in a Lauderdale County court on Wednesday. A judge is expected to rule whether there’s enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury, which will consider whether to formally indict Watson on murder and escape charges.