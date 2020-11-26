Court documents said Gurkins drove to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them and told them they didn’t belong in the home. According to the documents, Gurkins threatened to shoot the mother and four children and any other Black people who entered the property. He then threatened the family with a metal rod, prosecutors said. The family moved out a few days later.
The defendant made similar threats toward two other Black families living in the same neighborhood, according to a Justice Department news release.
