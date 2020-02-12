The date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.

It is not yet known what caused the crash of the helicopter that was taking the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament. The pilot had nearly navigated the helicopter out of blinding clouds when it turned and plunged into a mountainside in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Bond hearing waived for massacre suspect

Lawyers for the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people waived a federal bond hearing and the reading of the indictment Wednesday, as survivors of the attack teared up and consoled one another.

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Tex., is being held without bond. His attorneys waived a reading of the 90-count federal indictment in which he is charged with hate crimes in the shooting, which targeted Latinos in the border city of El Paso. He has also been charged with capital murder under Texas state law.

The hearing opens a federal prosecution against Crusius that will parallel the capital-murder case underway in state court.

County prosecutors in the state case are seeking the death penalty. Federal prosecutors told reporters last week that they were still deciding what punishment to seek.

The court appearance comes six months after the Aug. 3 shooting in the majority-Hispanic city. Federal prosecutors say the attack was motivated by militant racism.

— Associated Press

Fire erupts at ExxonMobil plant: A blaze inside a Louisiana refinery turned the night sky orange and sent smoke towering over Baton Rouge. ExxonMobil said its volunteer fire crews put out the blaze. A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said the fire began about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.