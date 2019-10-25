Many Democratic presidential hopefuls have proposed ending federal private prisons, while a growing number of banks have halted their financing.

The Day 1 Alliance will promote the industry’s perspective through its website, Twitter and media relations efforts.

The group wants to clarify that its members don’t run facilities for immigrant children separated from parents. They each have ones that detain adult immigrants, while one CoreCivic center and one GEO facility house migrant mothers and their children together.

