Pro-Kurdish protest briefly suspends EU Parliament plenary

A small protest by pro-Kurdish activists briefly forced the suspension of a plenary session of the European Union’s parliament on Wednesday.
Parliamentary leaders asked for the protesters to leave but when they would not, the session was suspended. Security personnel were seen tugging at flags during a brief tussle. No one was injured.
The parliamentary session was set to resume Wednesday afternoon.
Ocalan, who founded the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, in 1978, was convicted of treason in Turkey and has been in prison since 1999.