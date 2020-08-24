Procopio says the graffiti was painted over at the intersection of I Street and near the Admiral David Farragut statue.
He said in an email Sunday that the graffiti was painted over due to the illegality of the act and had nothing to do with its content.
Procopio said that similar graffiti was reported on East Broadway, which is maintained by the City of Boston. Boston police did not have any record of it on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.
