Workers reported that a computerized measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath, according to the board. The processing line that malfunctioned had been shut down on the morning of the release, the board said.

The release occurred at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. The company said in a statement late Monday that it was “fully cooperating” with investigators.

“We are committed to taking any additional measures necessary to further ensure the safety of our employees,” the company said.

The chemical safety board has previously said the line that failed was used to season, cook, freeze and package chicken, and the nitrogen system had been installed only weeks before.

Investigators have also said they found some tools near the freezer on the line, and it was undergoing “unplanned maintenance.” The investigation is ongoing.

The release forced workers to escape through a fog of vaporizing liquid nitrogen. Eleven other workers and firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia’s mammoth poultry industry, which relies on a heavily Latino workforce. Five of the six workers who died were Mexican citizens.

Immigration advocates have called on federal investigators to guarantee that any workers at the plant who are in the country illegally will not be deported if they come forward to share their observations.