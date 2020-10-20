The action came after the newspaper published a weekend story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college. The story described incidents such as lynching threats and a white professor reminiscing in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership.
The Roanoke Times also reported on Black alumni speaking out about racism at the school months ago.
VMI spokesman Col. William “Bill” Wyatt told The Associated Press that the school welcomes the review and will cooperate with it.
He said the letter’s suggestion that there’s a “clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism” is “just not true.”
Wyatt said a response was in the works to the officials’ letter, and he said he would provide a copy when it was available.
Monday’s letter was signed by Northam, who is a VMI graduate; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; Attorney General Mark Herring and top legislative leaders.
