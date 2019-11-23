Marks was the director and producer of 80 episodes of “Perry Mason.”

He made several films aimed at black audiences in the 1970s. They include “Detroit 9000,” which was re-released in theaters in 1998 by Quentin Tarantino, and two films starring actress Pam Grier: “Friday Foster” and “Bucktown.”

Marks said his main goal was to make “a film that will damn well entertain for 120 minutes … with excitement, passion and a heart-moving story.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD