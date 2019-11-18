A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Bagley is a co-author of “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime and Violence in the Americas Today,” published in 2015.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in New York said Bagley laundered money that came from bribery and corruption in Venezuela.

An indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court said that since November 2017, Bagley laundered about $2.5 million from overseas accounts, taking a commission for doing so.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD