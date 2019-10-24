The Star Tribune reports an archaeological study of the disturbed ground was completed this month. Officials expect soil to be back in place in the cemetery area within a month.

Work on the bridge replacement stopped in spring 2017 after members of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa told the state the area was likely a burial site, but not before human remains were unearthed.

Construction on the bridge project won’t likely restart until 2023.

