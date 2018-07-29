FILE - In this Wednesday June 27, 2001 file photo, Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic’s lawyers Dragoslav Ognjanovic, center, and Zdenko Tomanovic, right, address media after the team visited imprisoned Milosevic in Belgrade. Serbian police say that a prominent lawyer, who helped defend former strongman Slobodan Milosevic before the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal, has been shot and killed. A police statement says that Dragoslav Ognjanovic was killed late on Saturday, July 28, 2018 outside his home the new part of Belgrade, the Serbian capital. (Darko Vojinovic, file/Associated Press)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police say a prominent lawyer who was on the defense team of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal has been shot and killed.

A police statement says Dragoslav Ognjanovic was killed late Saturday outside his home in the new part of Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The statement said Ognjanovic’s 26-year-old son was wounded in his right arm.

Ognjanovic was part of the legal team that defended Milosevic at the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, where he was tried for war crimes of the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Milosevic died of a heart attack in 2006 before the end of the court proceedings.

Ognjanovic has also defended well-known crime figures in Serbia.

Serbian police say they are searching for the attacker.

