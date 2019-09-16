MAINE

Firefighter killed as blast levels building

A fierce propane explosion leveled a newly constructed building after fire crews arrived to investigate the smell of gas Monday, killing one firefighter and injuring at least eight other people, including fellow firefighters, officials said.

The blast was so powerful it blew a vehicle across an intersection and damaged nearby buildings. Paper, insulation and building debris rained down on the area.

The explosion shattered the two-story building that housed LEAP Inc., a nonprofit group that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, just a couple of months after it was finished.

The blast killed Fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and injured his brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell; five other firefighters; a maintenance worker for LEAP; and an ambulance worker, officials said.

Four of the firefighters were in the intensive-care unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, while the maintenance worker was being treated at a hospital in Boston, officials said. One firefighter and the ambulance worker were treated and released.

The blast hit around 8:30 a.m. in this town in western Maine, about 70 miles north of Portland.

Gov. Janet Mills — who is from Farmington and whose office said she knew the firefighter who died — ordered flags lowered to half-staff across the state.

CALIFORNIA

Man held after son, 11, is thrown from boat

A father was arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard from a boat in San Francisco Bay and killed after being struck by the vessel, police said.

The Tiburon Police Department said officers on Sunday arrested Javier A. Burillo, 57, of Belvedere, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

Property records show Burillo’s full name as Javier Burillo Azcarraga, a wealthy property developer known for lavish hotels and restaurants throughout Mexico and a member of one of the richest and most powerful families in Mexico.

Burillo’s 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from the 33-foot Targa Protector boat in open waters near Angel Island, police said.

Both were then pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Burillo’s older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.

Burillo’s bail was set at $1 million. U.S. property records show Burillo’s Marin County home was purchased in 2004 for $10.2 million. U.S. records show he and his wife, Rose, also own properties in San Diego and Sausalito.

OREGON

Rare, dwindling species gains state protection

A catlike creature in Oregon’s coastal forests that is so rare it was once thought to be extinct can no longer be hunted, trapped or collected as roadkill under new rules that could go into effect as soon as next week, officials said Monday.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4 to 3 on Friday to ban the trapping of a subspecies of the Humboldt marten in western Oregon, where fewer than 200 of its kind remain.

The rules also ban all commercial and recreational trapping in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and all traps and snares suspended in trees in the Siskiyou and Siuslaw national forests, where the coastal martens are found.

Two other subspecies of the Humboldt marten — in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains and Blue Mountains — are not included in the ban and are not imperiled.

The subspecies in question lives in southern Oregon and Northern California and is so rare it was thought to be extinct until a remote camera snapped a picture in the redwoods in 1996.

California banned coastal marten trapping in 1946 and protected Humboldt martens as endangered in 2018. The animals are under consideration for listing as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act, with a ruling expected this fall.

