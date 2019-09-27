Firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People center in Farmington just before it exploded Sept. 16. The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

A fire marshal spokesman said the building supervisor noticed the propane tank had emptied and the smell of propane.

Firefighters reported the gas odor inside was not pronounced, possibly because the gas filtered through the soil before entering the building.

