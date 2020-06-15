Advocates for criminal justice reform have been calling for the practice to end. They’ve argued that people who’ve only been accused of a crime should not be portrayed as criminals and put at risk of losing a job and other opportunities. The consequences can be especially dire for young people.
The News Journal does not typically identify minors who’ve been arrested. Their identity is often shielded from the public in a court system that is separate from adults.
Police departments across the state differ on their approach. Some agencies already restrict the release of minors’ information.
