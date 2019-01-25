LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s secretary of state is proposing to settle a redistricting lawsuit by redrawing at least 11 state House districts for the 2020 election.

Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced the proposed deal Friday. Under the agreement with Democrats and other plaintiffs who sued the state, Michigan’s congressional and state Senate seats would not be changed.

Benson says the proposed settlement strikes a balance between rectifying unconstitutionally gerrymandered maps while reaching a remedy that is limited in scope.

The Republican-led Legislature would redraw the districts. It is unclear if more than 11 of the 110 House districts could be redrawn because of the impact on adjacent seats.

GOP lawmakers have urged federal judges considering the case to postpone a trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on cases out of other states.

