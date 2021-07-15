The prosecution emphasized that Dylan’s lack of text messages and social media activity on the morning of Nov. 19, 2012, show Redwine’s attempts to cover up the murder with stories contrary to Dylan’s usual behavior and plans for the day. Redwine said he agreed to drive Dylan to his friend’s house when he returned home from errands around 11 a.m. despite text messages that show his son planned to go to his friend’s house at 6:30 a.m.