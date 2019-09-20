LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has rescinded sanctions against two prosecutors whom she said had failed give defense lawyers evidence in a case against a Mexican megachurch leader charged with child rape and human trafficking.

Reconsidering at the request of the California attorney general’s office, Superior Court Judge Teresa Sullivan on Friday overturned $10,000 in fines she levied a day earlier, but indicated the evidence must be provided by Monday.

Sullivan had found that the prosecutors violated a court order to provide evidence to lawyers for Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of La Luz del Mundo, and two co-defendants.

They have pleaded not guilty to allegations of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Los Angeles County.

A hearing to determine if the case should go to trial is scheduled Monday.

