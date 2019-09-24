GEORGETOWN, Del. — Prosecutors have rested their case in the first-degree rape trial of an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

A state police detective who interviewed 23-year-old Clay Conaway after his arrest last year was the final witness to testify for the prosecution.

Under defense cross-examination Tuesday, the detective said Conaway waived his Miranda rights and willingly talked about his June 2018 encounter with the 21-year-old woman. In the interview, Conaway repeatedly denied having intercourse with the woman and said he thought she was a nice person.

Defense attorneys began their case by asking one of the woman’s friends about their exchange of texts about Conaway and other men leading up to the day the woman drove to his house.

Conaway’s mother also took the stand.

