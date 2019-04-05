CINCINNATI — The Latest on the investigation of a man who allegedly claimed to be a long-missing child from Illinois (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A federal prosecutor says a man who claimed to be a long-missing boy raised immediate suspicions after he declined to be fingerprinted.

Benjamin Glassman is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He says investigators moved as quickly as possible to determine the truth after the man said he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, was charged Friday with making false statements to authorities.

Glassman said Friday that the charge is important to send the message that such false claims cause pain to families of missing people.



This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Cincinnati shows Brian Rini. A day of false hope has given way to questions about why Rini would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago. The FBI declared Rini’s story a hoax Thursday, April 4, 2019, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

Robert Brown, the FBI agent over the Louisville office, says more than 50 law enforcement and public health officials helped in the investigation.

___

11:50 a.m.

The FBI says an Ohio man has been charged with making false statements after authorities say he falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years.

An affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The FBI announced the charges Friday ahead of a news conference. Court documents show Rini appeared in federal court Friday morning where the charges were explained to him.

A message was left with Rini’s public defender seeking comment. A detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

___

11:15 a.m.

An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.

The affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The affidavit says Rini had watched a TV show about Pitzen and told investigators he wanted to get away from his family.

Investigators determined Rini had twice before falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim.

Federal court records don’t list an attorney for Rini.

___

8:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old man authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years is being held in an Ohio jail.

Hamilton County’s jail site shows Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, was jailed Thursday. There were no charges listed Friday and no other information was available immediately.

The FBI announced Thursday afternoon that DNA tests disproved the claim of a person who Wednesday identified himself as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

Rini was released on probation from Ohio prison last month after serving more than a year on burglary and vandalism charges.

___

1:02 a.m.

A day of false hope has given way to questions about why a man would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago.

The FBI declared the man’s story a hoax Thursday one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins identified the man to ABC as 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, who was released from prison less than a month ago after serving more than a year.

The man had told police he’s Timmothy and escaped from men who held him captive.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.