PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia prosecutors say they’re fighting an order that gives prison activist Mumia Abu-Jamal a new court hearing because the ruling is so broad it could undo countless other cases.

District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion Friday outlining his challenge. The issue is now with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

The 64-year-old Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for a 1981 police officer’s slaying.

A Philadelphia judge recently granted him a chance at a new appeal because a judge who heard his initial appeal had a passing involvement in the case as Philadelphia district attorney. Krasner says the U.S. Supreme Court has granted new hearings only when there’s a more direct conflict.

Abu-Jamal’s lawyer, Judith Ritter, says the city judge’s ruling was not as broad as Krasner maintains and found clear bias against her client.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.