In this April 10, 2017 photo, 5th district Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson confers with colleagues during a hearing in Richland County Court. Johnson was indicted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 on more than two dozen charges related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP) (Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief prosecutor for South Carolina’s capital city is facing more charges related to alleged misspending of public funds.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has been indicted on state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson on Wednesday following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Authorities have been investigating Johnson’s spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia, the Galapagos Islands and Las Vegas.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term. He has declined to answer specific questions about his travels, but has said he didn’t intend for public money to be used for personal expenses.

Johnson hasn’t returned messages seeking comment on the charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.