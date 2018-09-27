NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A prosecutor is seeking to charge a white Tennessee police officer with homicide after surveillance footage appeared to show him chasing a black man and opening fire as the man fled from the officer.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says he requested a warrant Thursday to charge officer Andrew Delke in 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick’s death. The Tennessean reports that a General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.

Surveillance video shows the 25-year-old officer chased and shot Hambrick in July as Hambrick ran away. Authorities say it began with a traffic stop and Hambrick had a gun.

Funk says charging by warrant lets the case be presented in open court as transparently as possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.