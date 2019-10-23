The investigation focused on the truck’s operation and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.

Woodworth resigned . His attorney told The Providence Journal that Woodworth didn’t hit anyone with his truck and that he’s relieved by the outcome.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action organized the protest and condemned Neronha.

The group says witnesses who testified before the grand jury said prosecutors focused only on protesters’ actions and attempted to justify the guards’ actions.

