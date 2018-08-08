A fisherman wears a mask while fishing from his boat Wednesday as smoke from the Mendocino Complex Fire covers Clear Lake in California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MISSOURI

Michael Brown case prosecutor is ousted

Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson, Mo., a black City Council member scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of the case.

Wesley Bell’s defeat of St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch in Tuesday’s Democratic contest all but assures Bell of victory in November. The Republicans have not put up a candidate.

Bell offered a platform of changes such as holding police more accountable.

The election was partly seen as a referendum on McCulloch’s handling of the investigation of the white officer who killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, in 2014. A grand jury declined to indict Officer Darren Wilson, and many protesters accused McCulloch of guiding the panel to its decision.

NEW MEXICO

Police say man hoped to train mass shooters

The father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents obtained Wednesday, as authorities waited to learn if human remains found at the site were those of the boy.

The documents say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound in Amalia, near the Colorado border, where authorities say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions in a raid Friday.

NEW JERSEY

Two gunmen wound plainclothes officers

Two men opened fire Tuesday night on two plainclothes police officers in Camden, N.J., who were sitting in their vehicle at a red light, leaving both officers wounded and spurring a manhunt for the shooters, authorities said.

The detectives, a man and a woman whose names were not released, were wounded and taken to a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

OHIO

Officer on restricted duty after Taser use

It is not yet clear what threat the 11-year-old girl may have posed to the off-duty officer as she walked away from him. Or how many steps she took before he unholstered his Taser.

The officer had suspected her of shoplifting Monday at a Kroger in Cincinnati, where he worked another job. He commanded her to stop. She didn’t, authorities said. Then he shocked her in the back with his Taser.

The incident prompted an investigation and landed the officer on “restricted duty,” the city’s police chief said. The girl was taken to a hospital and released to her parents, authorities said, adding that she was charged with theft and obstructing official business.

FLORIDA

Stoneman Douglas will have stronger security

When classes resume at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School next week, visitors will have only one way in to enter and will be screened through a video intercom before entering. Classroom doors will remain locked at all times, and 18 security monitors will patrol the campus.

The Broward County School District has been under intense criticism, accused of not doing more to protect students after a gunman killed 17 people at the Parkland, Fla., school in February. Also Wednesday, prosecutors have released video of the police interrogation of suspect Nikolas Cruz in which he claims a demonic voice in his head urged him to do violence.

Father of dead infant travels to Thailand: New York City police say the father of a 7-month-old baby found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge fled to Thailand after throwing the boy's dead body into the water. Police said Wednesday they expect 37-year-old James Currie to be returned to the United States within the week to face a felony charge of concealment of a human corpse.

California water prioritized for firefighting: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has directed the National Marine Fisheries Service to prioritize water use in California for firefighting, potentially overriding its use to protect endangered species. The directive follows a tweet by President Trump on Sunday that blamed the severity of the fires partly on the state's water management.

Part of elections law thrown out: A federal judge is invalidating part of North Carolina elections law that allows one voter to challenge another's residency, a provision that activist groups used to scrub thousands of names from rolls ahead of the 2016 elections. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs signed an order Wednesday saying the residency challenges are preempted by the 1993 federal "motor voter" law aimed at expanding voting opportunities.

