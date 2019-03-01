CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a man originally from Europe illegally practiced dentistry in the basement of his suburban Detroit home and allegedly used his church to get referrals.

Leka Gjokaj (LAY’-kuh JOH’-keye) was arraigned Friday in a Macomb County court on a charge of being an unlicensed dentist. The 55-year-old Clinton Township resident was held on a $5,000 bond, but prosecutors say he may have overstayed his visa.

An Albanian interpreter was on the phone to assist Gjokaj.

Defense attorney Paul Lulgjuraj (LOO’-juh-reye) says his client is a legitimate dentist, but doesn’t know if he is licensed in Michigan.

A search found a dentist chair, an X-ray machine, molds for teeth and other items. Authorities say the man told them he was seeing one or two patients a day.

The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison. His next hearing is March 13.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.